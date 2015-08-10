Tarte's Squeezable Eyeliner Is the Easiest Cream Formula We've Tried Yet

Second to a user-friendly liquid liner stylo, nothing beats the precision and impact of a cat-eye swept on with a tapered brush dipped in an inky black cream formula. As time between first picking up the product goes on, however, working with it doesn't come without a few challenges. Gel or cream liners will dry out quickly if you don't store them correctly or screw the lid on tightly enough, and the smooth formula becomes harder and harder to brush on, often resulting in the dreaded divorced-wing finish. Luckily, Tarte's new Tarteist Clay Paint Liner the struggle just might be over.

Courtesy

RELATED: How to Keep Your Eyeliner from Running Down Your Face

The clay-based liner is housed in a squeezable tube, so you don't have to worry about it drying out, and the product's concave reservoir tip keeps the application process clean and streamlined. Tarte drew inspiration from an artist's palette in developing its shape—hence, the "Tarteist" moniker. We're sold on the concept, especially since it makes the term "winging it" even more literal in terms of the precise shape of our liner. Pick up a tube now, which comes with equipped with an angled liner brush, for $24 at sephora.com.

PHOTOS: The Best Eyeliners of 2015

Related Video: This InStyle Editor Is Obsessed with Cover FX Custom Cover Drops