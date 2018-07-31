Tarte's Massive Sale Will Save You So Much Money on Mascara

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Raise your hand if you're looking for a distraction to help you get through the work day. Luckily, Tarte is having a massive sale that no one who loves a good beauty deal will be able to resist.

The Internet-favorite beauty brand is currently having a mid-summer Friends & Family sale, offering every item on their site at a 25% off discount—but, yes, there's a catch. Tarte's cult-favorite Shape Tape Concealer was only included in the sale this past Sunday, so you won't be able to shave any cash off that price tag. It's true what they say: If you snooze, you do actually lose.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Luckily, you can still get the rest of Tarte's goods on mark-down until the sale ends on Friday August 3. To get the discount, you simply have to use the promo code "BESTIES" when you're ready to check out. Even better: If you're a Tarte loyalty member, you get an additional 10% off.

We've rounded up five of the best products from the sale to help you streamline what you've already added to your shopping cart.

VIDEO: 4 Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin