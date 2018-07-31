Tarte's Massive Sale Will Save You So Much Money on Mascara

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jul 31, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Raise your hand if you're looking for a distraction to help you get through the work day. Luckily, Tarte is having a massive sale that no one who loves a good beauty deal will be able to resist. 

The Internet-favorite beauty brand is currently having a mid-summer Friends & Family sale, offering every item on their site at a 25% off discount—but, yes, there's a catch. Tarte's cult-favorite Shape Tape Concealer was only included in the sale this past Sunday, so you won't be able to shave any cash off that price tag. It's true what they say: If you snooze, you do actually lose. 

Luckily, you can still get the rest of Tarte's goods on mark-down until the sale ends on Friday August 3. To get the discount, you simply have to use the promo code "BESTIES" when you're ready to check out. Even better: If you're a Tarte loyalty member, you get an additional 10% off. 

We've rounded up five of the best products from the sale to help you streamline what you've already added to your shopping cart. 

VIDEO: 4 Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick 

This lipstick may be as pigmented as your other favorite mattes, but its super hydrating, comfortable formula is what sets it apart from the rest. 

Tarte $16 (Original Price: $21) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

Is there anything this vegan mascara doesn't do? That's a hard no. One coat of it volumizes, curls, lengthens, and conditions lashes. 

Tarte $23 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Foundation SPF 15

This full-coverage foundation is formulated with Amazonian Clay, which keeps excess oil under control without drying out your skin. Even though it has a matte finish, it stays crease-free and doesn't settle into fine lines. 

Tarte $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Limited-Edition Rainforest of the Sea Eyeshadow Palette Vol. II

Whether you're new to eyeshadow or can do a smoky eye in five minutes flat, the second palette from Tarte's fan-favorite Rainforest of the Sea collection has eight cool-toned shades that'll help you create a variety of looks. The eyeshadows have a creamy powder formula that doesn't crease. (Really.) 

Tarte $21 (Original Price: $25) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush 

Just like its foundation counterpart, Tarte's blush controls excess oil so that whatever shade you're wearing looks freshly applied throughout the day. 

Tarte $29 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!