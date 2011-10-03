Target's Next Designer Line: Jason Wu!

The Target bullseye landed on Jason Wu! The retailer is teaming up with celebrity-favorite designer—Diane Kruger and Michelle Obama among those who love his creations—to launch a limited-edition collection of clothes, scarves, and handbags this spring. "It was very interesting for me to translate my signature touches into a more affordable collection without compromising quality, design, and sophistication," he told WWD. The lineup will be priced between $20 and $60 and land in stores and on Target.com starting February 5, 2012. Tell us: Are you excited for this new lower-price designer line?

