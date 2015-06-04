Designer Adam Lippes Is Target's Newest Collaborator 

The folks over at Target sure do keep busy. Just two weeks after the mega-retailer announced an upcoming collaboration with jeweler Eddie Borgo, the brand announced today that it has teamed up with designer Adam Lippes for a collection inspired by of one of our favorite fall prints: plaid.

Courtesy of Target

Lippes’s limited-edition creations will include more than 50 buffalo-plaid items of home décor, apparel, shoes and accessories for men and women, which will be released after Target introduces their own "plaid takeover" in August, running the gamut from puffer coats to throw blankets, shampoo—and even Coca-Cola bottles. “Plaid has been a defining element of style for every generation, and we felt it would be the perfect centerpiece for this design moment,” said Kathee Tesija, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain offer, in a statement. The Adam Lippes and Target collection will launch September 27 at all Target stores and target.com.

