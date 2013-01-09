Target Will Match Prices on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and More Sites

Target has just announced a new price-matching program, an update to its 2009 version, that will make shopping there even more budget-friendly. The mega-retailer has promised to match the prices of identical goods offered on amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com, and toysrus.com. The new Price Match Guarantee also promises that if you buy something at Target—say, a sparkly Tracy Reese blouse—and then the price drops within a week after your purchase, the store will match the new, lower price. Just visit Guest Services on your next Target trip with proof of current price, and the store will match the price appropriately! Maybe start with the Target + Neiman Marcus holiday collection, which is now massively on sale.

