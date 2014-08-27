Target is Releasing a Capsule Collection Inspired by Annie!

To celebrate the release of the beloved Broadway musical-turned-major motion picture Annie, Target has teamed up with the film's costume designer for a very special capsule collection. Renée Ehrlich Kalfus has designed a 25-piece collection of girls' clothing and accessories for the retailer, all inspired by the movie.

"The ideas for the collection came right from the designs I created for the movie, like the jean jacket and red dress that Annie wears," Ehrlich Kalfus says on Target's A Bullseye View blog. "From there, I worked hand-in-hand with the Target team to create a line that would bring those pieces to life and into the closets of girls everywhere."

The capsule collection will include mix-and-match pieces featuring patching, embroidery, buttons, and tulle as well as a DIY kit so each girl can make the clothes her own.

The Annie for Target by Renée Ehrlich Kalfus collection will be available on Nov. 16 in Target stores and on target.com. Every piece will be priced at $30 or less. Annie, starring Jamie Foxx, Quvenzhané Wallis, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and Cameron Diaz hits theaters on Dec. 19. Until then, watch the official trailer for the movie below.

