Target Reissues 34 Dresses From Past Designer Collaborations

To celebrate five years of fabulous low-price looks from famous designers, Target presents Go International Designer Collective, a reissuing of the company's highly-coveted pieces since the project's inception. Target will re-release 34 looks from 17 of the project's past designer collaborators—including Cindy Greene and Johnson Hartig of Libertine, who created this striped dress worn by Kate Bosworth, as well as Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, and Zac Posen. All 34 dresses are priced under $50 and will be available March 13th on Target.com or in stores until April 10th. Click through the gallery to see all 34 dresses part of Target's Go International Designer Collective.

