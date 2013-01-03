Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection: Now 70% Off!

After Target debuted its collaborative holiday collection with Neiman Marcus featuring 24 American designers last month, the retailer now put every item on super sale! Prices are slashed on everything from clothing to accessories to gift items: You can grab a black lace Robert Rodriguez dress for $30, an Oscar de la Renta tote for $18, or a Philip Crangi trinket box for $21. Styles are already going fast, so head over to target.com now to start shopping before it sells out.

See the entire collection below!

