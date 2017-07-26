Target Is Ending Its Loyalty Rewards Program Test

Target has been full of changes lately. Between revamping its staple brands and introducing new collections of children's clothing and sleepwear, the retail giant is on the move.

What's next on the horizon for the brand? We're excited to find out but whatever it is, it won't involve its loyalty program Cartwheel Perks.

Target announced this week that it will be ending the program, which allowed users to accumulate points via an app when buying Target items. Earn enough points and they could be exchanged for Target merchandise.

The program has been around since September, where it launched as a pilot in Houston, Denver, San Diego, St. Louis, and Raleigh and Durham in North Carolina. Users can still earn points until Aug. 27, but anyone with leftover points must redeem them by Sept. 27.

"Creating simple, convenient and fun digital tools for Target guests means listening carefully to guest feedback and regularly making adjustments based on what we hear," Target told CNBC. "That's why we've begun phasing out the pilot Cartwheel Perks program."

Don't fret too much if you're a loyal Target shopper though—Target has promised that there are better things coming up, and TBH, we believe it.

"We had many learnings about how to engage and reward guests that we plan to leverage in the future," Target said about the pilot. "We look forward to sharing more about exciting changes coming soon to the Cartwheel and Target apps."

We can't wait to see what's next, Target.