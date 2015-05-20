Target's Newest Designer Collaborator: Celeb-Loved Jeweler Eddie Borgo

Coco Chanel is famously quoted for reminding us to take one thing off before leaving the house—but doing so will soon be tougher thanks to Target’s latest designer collaboration with jewelry master Eddie Borgo.

The mega retailer announced today that the 2011 CFDA Swarovski Award winner has pieced together an edgy array of baubles (necklaces and earrings feature large) and accessories (like the cross-body bag sketched below) that reflect his downtown-cool aesthetic. And unlike previous collaborations, you can customize Borgo’s jewels with your choice of charms, studs, and totems, just like globe trotting model Poppy Delevingne (above), the face of the new campaign, has done.

“When designing this collection, I was inspired by the idea of modernizing the 1960s and 1970s craft culture and empowering people to be creative,” Borgo said in a press release. “It’s been exciting to bring the spirit of this collection to life, and I can’t wait to see how Target’s guests make it their own.”

The pieces, which range from $7.99 to $49.99, will hit select Target stores and target.com July 12. If the success of Lily Pulitzer for Target serves as any indication, this one’s sure to be a hit. Take a glimpse at what’s to come below.

Our new designer partnership is a first ever: it’s @EddieBorgo, styled by you. Mark your calendars for July 12. #EddieBorgoforTarget #TargetStyle Check out the link in our profile for all the details. A video posted by Target Style (@targetstyle) on May 20, 2015 at 3:18am PDT

