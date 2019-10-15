MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has Started a New Hashtag

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Two years after #MeToo first went viral, the hashtag's founder, Tarana Burke, has started a whole new hashtag movement — this time, geared towards mobilizing voters.

As the U.S. heads into the 2020 elections, Burke has started the hashtag #MeTooVoter to reflect the frustration activists have felt over issues of sexual violence and harassment largely being left out of the conversation in debates and campaign trails thus far.

"You can’t have 12 million people respond to a hashtag in this country and they not be constituents, taxpayers, and voters," she told the Associated Press. "We need these candidates to see us as a power base. So many people engage with survivors from a place of pity."

October marks the 2nd anniversary of the #MeToo hashtag & the start of a monumental shift. It rose awareness, but we demand more. I wrote this op-ed for @TIME in light of the upcoming #DemDebate. We are voting for accountability in 2020. #MeTooVoter https://t.co/yV8wpKoVd1 — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) October 10, 2019

#MeTooVoter means you pledge to lift up the #MeToo framework and demand policy, legal, and cultural change. It is the first step of a new era in our movement. pic.twitter.com/5ieQYm9iAQ — me too. (@MeTooMVMT) October 15, 2019

It’s time to center gender justice, radical healing, meaningful accountability and collective responsibility. Join us in telling our leaders and would-be leaders that survivors deserve change now. #MeTooVoter #MeToo #TaranaBurke — Patricia Pastor (@pmolfese1) October 15, 2019

"Candidates have a responsibility to address the rampant sexual violence that permeates all of society’s systems and structures, including government," Burke wrote in an essay for Time.

The hashtag was launched on the same day as Tuesday's fourth Democratic presidential debate. Burke, a leading voice in the movement to fight sexual violence, told AP that none of the 2020 hopefuls has spoken to her as they have shaped their presidential platforms — which she said points to a lack of urgency around issues pertaining to sexual violence.

During a Nevada event sponsored by the women’s activist group Supermajority, Senator Kamala Harris was asked about her plan for addressing gender-based violence.

“Well, one of the best ways that we can avoid it and prevent it is to make sure women have economic opportunities so that they’re not reliant on an abusive relationship to keep a roof over their head and put food on the table. All of these issues are connected,” she said. “You know, when people would say to me, ‘Kamala, talk to us about women's issues’ — cause me being the first woman elected for these positions — and I'd say, ‘You know what? I am so glad you want to talk about the economy.’”