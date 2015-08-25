How to Copy Taraji P. Henson’s Gorgeously Glowing Skin & Bold Red Lip

Not even a hilariously competitive round of Fast Family Feud could distract us from Taraji P. Henson’s impressive beauty game. While attending The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, the Empire star showed flawless makeup that consisted of glowing skin and a bold red lip. Bringing us one step closer to channeling our inner Cookie Lyon, makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff, let us in on the secrets behind the look.

After prepping and priming Henson’s complexion, Sheriff turned to Milani Cosmetics Crème-to-Powder Makeup in Warm Honey ($9; milanicosmetics.com) to even out the skin. “I then softly contoured her cheeks with the Deep Tan shade of the Secret Cover Concealer Cream ($6; milanicosmetics.com),” she tells InStyle. “By following the natural bone structure of her face we give a great contour, which looks chiseled and sleek. I took the same product and slightly contoured her nose using my fingers until it blended in.”

Next, the pro dusted the brand’s limited-edition Rose Powder Blush in American Beauty Rose ($8; milanicosmetics.com) along the apples of Henson’s cheeks, before switching to Baked Blush in Dolce Pink ($9; milanicosmetics.com) for a “strobing” effect.

As for her eyes, Sheriff kept things simple with a flick of liquid liner and a couple coats of mascara for a touch of drama. Finally, she perfected those famous arches. “I kept Taraji's brows natural with the brand’s new Stay Put Brow Color in Brunette ($7; milanicosmetics.com). I used the angled brow brush, following her natural shape, to define and sculpt without looking overdrawn,” she says. “I finished the look with Milani's new Amore Matte Lip Crème in Romance ($9; milanicosmetics.com), which worked amazing with Taraji's skin tone.”

