Taraji P. Henson Rents Out San Fernando Apartment for $3,400 a Month

The Empire star is renting out her own small empire - a Spanish-style home in San Fernando Valley.

While simple, Henson’s 1,406-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, two and a half baths, hardwood floors, French doors, high ceilings, and a backyard with an entertainment area and large inground pool.

The actress purchased her San Fernando house in 2002 for $431,000 and has lived in it for most of the past ten years. “I’m really very low maintenance and always have been,” she said in an interview with Bankrate.

Henson is now ready to move on to bigger and better things! With the success in her role as Cookie Lyon in Empire, the single mom is moving into a bigger space in L.A with her 20-year-old son. Last summer, she told New York Post’s Page Six, “Listen, we’re like the Jeffersons. Now a big L.A. house. To us, it’s a mansion.”

If you’re in the market for a new place, the actress is renting the San Fernando Valley home for $3,400 a month.

