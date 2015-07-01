Check Out Taraji P. Henson's Purple Ombré Highlights

Queen Cookie Lyon is making a serious case for the rainbow hair trend, which shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This week, Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram to reveal her stunning purple ombré in a photo simply captioned "#playingwithcolor."

We love how her look, created by hairstylist Marcia Hamilton, starts with her natural color at the roots, graduates to a rich, jewel-toned amethyst, and eventually fades to a gray-toned lavender at her tips. Hamilton used the Vivids line from Pravana hair to create the effect, so if Henson's look has you inspired to make a similar change, head over to pravana.com now to find a salon in your area—we know we're definitely considering it.

Day-glo hues have been having a moment as of late: Henson joins stars like Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff, Nicole Richie, and Iggy Azalea in keeping the rainbow connection strong.

