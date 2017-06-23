Taraji P. Henson Just Debuted Her Hot New Summer Hair Cut

With summer comes summer hair, and just a couple of days after the season hit, Taraji P. Henson was one of the first fashionistas to show off her hot new look for the season.

Snapping a fierce selfie in a denim jacket, the Empire star debuted her naturally curly, short red 'do on Instagram Thursday, and there's no doubt it will keep her cool as temps continue to rise. She didn't stop there, though. Henson took her hair debut up a notch, pairing her fresh cut with fringe drop earrings and oversized square-rimmed shades complete with jeweled embellishments.

It's been a minute. She's been busy AF!!! 👀💇🏾💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

"It's been a minute. She's been busy AF!!!," she captioned the shot. While Henson has rocked a number of hair colors and lengths, her longtime stylist Tym Wallace told Refinery29 this is 100 percent a real cut. "No wig at all," he said, adding that they chopped her locks after she wrapped her movie Proud Mary.

"She was just like, 'I want to cut my hair.' She already had an undercut, and it was growing in. She was loving how her curls looked, and was like, 'If we're gonna cut it, we're gonna cut it all.' She's like, 'I trust you.'"

And magic happened. Cheers to summer - and summer hair.