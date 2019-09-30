Taraji P. Henson Just Wore Her Natural Hair Out Again

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson is a woman who can easily pull off any hairstyle she tries. Over the course of her career, which has spanned nearly three decades, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress has worn her hair in every way possible, from long and straight, to a tapered pixie, and most recently in a wavy bob for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Despite the changes in style and length, for the most part, Henson has worn her hair in a signature dark brown shade. But back in July, she posted a photo to Instagram revealing that she dyed her natural hair a gorgeous, honey blonde hue, while also teasing an upcoming haircare line. Henson has worn her natural hair out on and off since then, but at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, it looked extra volumized.

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Styled by celebrity hair guru Chuck Amos, Henson arrived at the event looking like a million bucks with her larger-than-life blonde Afro.

While neither Amos or Henson shared a specific breakdown of how they achieved the look, it appears as though the stylist did a twist-out on the star's hair, then finger coiled the ends to create ringlet curls. But in a video posted to Amos' Instagram page, the pair did give us one little tidbit: To create extra volume, Amos simply used his hands to fluff out the hair at the roots.

"This is the king of big hair right here," Henson said in the video. "The king, baby!"

VIDEO: Behind the Cover, Taraji P. Henson

There's no word yet on when the actress plans to drop her haircare line, but if it's going to give us a beautiful head of hair like hers, we'll be sure to stay tuned.