Taraji P. Henson Hosts the InStyle Badass Women Dinner

True to the events name, a crew of badass women came together to celebrate the Instyle Badass Women Dinner, hosted by one the baddest women out there: Taraji P. Henson. Held last night at New York City's Crosby Street Hotel, the event brought together like-minded women from the entertainment world to celebrate the power of women who aren't afraid to voice their opinions. Together, they're all working together to do away with the "irrelevant preconceptions of gender" and give a voice to the underserved. Henson co-hosted the event with InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown and the entire event was sponsored by Calvin Klein's CK Women fragrance.

The host herself was outfitted to party in the latest from Calvin Klein. Henson wore a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Spring 2019 black sleeveless short wetsuit with light yellow pleated shark bite skirt and leather high-heeled boot with 205W39NYC silver toe plate, looking every bit the badass with sleek, straight hair and her usual glow.

Image zoom NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 02: Taraji P. Henson attends the InStyle Badass Women Dinner Hosted By Taraji P. Henson And Laura Brown on February 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for InStyle Magazine) Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Image zoom NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Laura Brown, Taraji P. Henson, Natasha Lyonne and Uzo Aduba attend the InStyle Badass Women Dinner Hosted By Taraji P. Henson And Laura Brown on February 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for InStyle Magazine) Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Guests included Padma Lakshmi, Natasha Lyonne, Hari Nef, and Iman. Kelsey Asbille was also outfitted in Calvin, wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC white sleeveless flared dress that showcased the brand's partnership with Andy Warhol. Her outfit featured the "heart oh boy" print and she paired the ensemble with the same boots. Model Dilone wore the brand's Fall 2018 light pink and red classic marching band uniform shirt with the matching striped pants and editorial favorite white patent leather ankle boot. Fellow model Adesuwa Aighewi topped her outfit with Calvin's Fall 2018 oversized single-breasted brushed wool blazer in green-and-white buffalo check.

Image zoom NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 02: Dinner guests pose after the InStyle Badass Women Dinner Hosted By Taraji P. Henson And Laura Brown on February 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for InStyle Magazine) Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

But it wasn't all fashion. There was plenty of fun, too. Brown posted a snapshot from the event showing her co-host on her lap.

"Only fitting that @tarajiphenson is the (lucky?) first on my lap for 2019. This woman is one of the greats – so, so happy to host our first NYC #instylebadasswomen dinner with her tonight. (Thank you to @calvinklein!) #onlauraslap," Brown wrote alongside the photo. As serious as it is to have representation for women everywhere, there's always time for a little bit of fun.

Last night's event marks the second Badass Women dinner. Last year, the event was held at L.A.'s Sunset Tower and featured Laura Dern and the next generation of badasses, her daughter Jaya Harper.

