Taraji P. Henson Reveals What Cookie Lyon Would Say to Kanye West

Taraji P. Henson might play the outspoken Cookie on Empire, but the actress revealed her serious side on The Ellen DeGeneres show as she discussed what it was really like to lose the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Viola Davis at the 2015 Emmys.

"It was bittersweet because we all want to make history and be important to society," Henson started. "But then I was thinking about it, like, 'It's 2015. We have a black president and no black woman has ever won in this category.'" She went on to add, "This is weird! So when I went into it I knew I was being nominated alongside Viola. I just thought, 'God, please just give it to one of us so we'll never have to say that again!' Let's just break this barrier down and keep on pushing."

But, of course, there was plenty of time to have a little fun on the talk show. Henson and host, Ellen DeGeneres, played a game of "What would Cookie Say?" before wrapping up the interview. Henson quickly got into character by yelling, "Luscious!" Then she acted out the lines that her famed Empire character would say if she ever met celebs like Kanye West ("Run up on the stage and Cookie will chin-check you, Kanye."), Jennifer Lopez ("Girl, you is a freak but I know how to market that."), and Nicki Minaj (Girl, that butt is so big I love it. Girl, work that big booty."). Watch the clip below.

