Taraji P. Henson Has Gone Blonde! Check Out Her New Look

Looks like Cookie Lyon is channeling her inner Sasha Fierce with her latest hair change! Over the weekend, Taraji P. Henson traded her purple ombré for a golden blonde hue, which, paired with the deep color at her roots, metallic eye makeup, and perfect curls, gave off some serious Beyoncè vibes.

The change comes only a few weeks after the day-glo highlights she debuted at the beginning of the month, and the star wasted no time in showing off her new look at the Summer Sizzle BIV event in the British Virgin Islands, which she attended alongside her Empire co-star Jussie Smollett. No word yet on if her blonde ambitions will be a plot point in the upcoming season, but her style is pretty #Flawless either way.

