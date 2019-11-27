Taraji P. Henson Has a Platinum Blonde Bob Now

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Taraji. P Henson may be well-known for her signature dark brown lob, but that doesn't mean the actress isn't down to switch things up every once in a while.

On Nov. 26, the 49-year-old shared photo of herself on set with a gorgeous, sleek platinum blonde bob, posing alongside her two-year-old French bulldog K Ball.

The look was complete with a side part, loose waves at the front, and flipped-in ends.

While Henson is a vision with platinum blonde hair, this look is likely only temporary. Seeing as the actress was on set when this photo was taken, we're guessing that she had on a wig for filming. But that doesn't mean this is the last time we'll be seeing her with blonde hair — because it's certainly not the first.

Aside from switching up Cookie Lyon's hair on every other episode of Empire, back in 2017, the star wore a similar style to that year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. And back in September 2019, she wore her stunning honey blonde-dyed natural hair out at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Whether or not Henson decides to go back to her signature dark brown hair or decides to keep things light, there's no denying that she's making us re-think our go-to fall hair colors.