Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett Have The Fiercest MAC Campaign Ever

If you weren’t able to get your hands on Taraji P. Henson’s sold-out MAC Cosmetics collaboration this fall, you’re going to have another opportunity to channel your inner Cookie Lyon. The makeup brand announced today that the spokespeople of its 2017 Viva Glam campaign are none other than the fierce duo of Taraji P. Henson and her Empire co-star Jussie Smollett who plays Henson’s favorite son on the hit show.

Joining the elite ranks of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna to name a few, the duo’s bold berry lipstick and matching gloss would look boss on a lioness in Louboutins, or on the lips of a Lyon Synasty singer-songwriter.

Just like all previous MAC shades, all of the proceeds from the lipstick and gloss will go to MAC’s Aids Fund, which helps those impacted by the disease. Get a sneak peek at Henson and Smollett’s Viva Glam shade below before it hits maccosmetics.com and nationwide MAC outposts in February.