15 Lessons We Can Learn from Taraji P. Henson’s Selfie-Taking Skills

Happy birthday to Taraji P. Henson! The actress, who turns 46 today, first emerged on the Hollywood scene in the early 2000s. Since her very first breakout role alongside Tyrese Gibson in Baby Boy (2001), Henson has appeared in a slew of standout films including Hustle & Flow and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which earned her an Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress.

Unsurprisingly, the always-fabulous Henson isn't just a beauty on camera. In her personal life, she knows a thing or two about taking a slammin' selfie on Instagram. No, seriously. Besides being completely gorgeous, this girl has some major skills in the selfie department and we thought it'd be wise to take a closer look in order to gain some pointers for our own Insta posts.

So, here's to Taraji on her birthday! Scroll through for some serious selfie inspiration from Henson herself.

1. Why not snap a selfie when your nails and makeup are on-point.

💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

2. In order to elevate your selfie, add in a super fly pair of shades.

#Shade 😎💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

3. When in doubt, put up a peace sign. (Oh, and more supa' fly shades help too.)

♍️ #virgoseason ✌🏾️💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

4. Snap your selfie while you're still freshly primped. Or while getting primped. That works too.

We at it again! No rest for tha girl! @cesar4styles @ashuntasheriff @jasonrembert 💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

5. Pick an angle that shows off your best, um, assets. Hey, if you got it, flaunt it!

Peek-a-boo 🙈 HA! 💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

6. And a little wind never hurts either—especially when channeling your inner supermodel.

#tbt 🌾👀🌾💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

7. Our favorite get-glam-fast trick? Swipe on a red lip, like Henson did here.

8. Gaze from a scenic spot—while decked out in Chanel, of course!

👀🙌🏾💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

9. Strike a pose! (Preferably in a Rosie-the-Riveter "We Can Do It!" fashion.)

👀 #Cookie is coming #Empire #SeasonTwo @ashuntasheriff on the beat & photo #MelisaFourney on hair💪🏾💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

10. Show off that toned physique.

#poolsideSunday I needed this!!!!! #GodIs 💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

11. Change up your hair and show some sass.

12. Kylie-Jenner pose, anyone?

Hi 👋🏾💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

13. If three is a crowd, two is just right! Grab a friend and prepare to pose.

#MyMainAppleScrapple @filet_marcell 💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

14.  Natural lighting is your friend, as proven by Henson here.

Thank you @alexanderwangny #CriticsChoiceAwards2015 #Empire #Cookie 💋💋💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

15. And, finally, find a sunny spot. Happy birthday, Taraji!

#VintageClassic #KissedBytheSun ☀️💋

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

