15 Lessons We Can Learn from Taraji P. Henson’s Selfie-Taking Skills

Happy birthday to Taraji P. Henson! The actress, who turns 46 today, first emerged on the Hollywood scene in the early 2000s. Since her very first breakout role alongside Tyrese Gibson in Baby Boy (2001), Henson has appeared in a slew of standout films including Hustle & Flow and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which earned her an Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress.

Unsurprisingly, the always-fabulous Henson isn't just a beauty on camera. In her personal life, she knows a thing or two about taking a slammin' selfie on Instagram. No, seriously. Besides being completely gorgeous, this girl has some major skills in the selfie department and we thought it'd be wise to take a closer look in order to gain some pointers for our own Insta posts.

So, here's to Taraji on her birthday! Scroll through for some serious selfie inspiration from Henson herself.

1. Why not snap a selfie when your nails and makeup are on-point.

💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 24, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

2. In order to elevate your selfie, add in a super fly pair of shades.

#Shade 😎💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 22, 2016 at 2:58pm PDT

3. When in doubt, put up a peace sign. (Oh, and more supa' fly shades help too.)

♍️ #virgoseason ✌🏾️💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 23, 2015 at 4:08pm PDT

4. Snap your selfie while you're still freshly primped. Or while getting primped. That works too.

We at it again! No rest for tha girl! @cesar4styles @ashuntasheriff @jasonrembert 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 22, 2015 at 1:36pm PDT

5. Pick an angle that shows off your best, um, assets. Hey, if you got it, flaunt it!

Peek-a-boo 🙈 HA! 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 21, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT

6. And a little wind never hurts either—especially when channeling your inner supermodel.

#tbt 🌾👀🌾💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 20, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

7. Our favorite get-glam-fast trick? Swipe on a red lip, like Henson did here.

8. Gaze from a scenic spot—while decked out in Chanel, of course!

👀🙌🏾💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 18, 2015 at 7:05am PDT

9. Strike a pose! (Preferably in a Rosie-the-Riveter "We Can Do It!" fashion.)

👀 #Cookie is coming #Empire #SeasonTwo @ashuntasheriff on the beat & photo #MelisaFourney on hair💪🏾💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jul 31, 2015 at 1:25pm PDT

10. Show off that toned physique.

#poolsideSunday I needed this!!!!! #GodIs 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jul 26, 2015 at 10:49am PDT

11. Change up your hair and show some sass.

12. Kylie-Jenner pose, anyone?

Hi 👋🏾💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jun 27, 2015 at 4:18pm PDT

13. If three is a crowd, two is just right! Grab a friend and prepare to pose.

#MyMainAppleScrapple @filet_marcell 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jun 14, 2015 at 11:45am PDT

14. Natural lighting is your friend, as proven by Henson here.

Thank you @alexanderwangny #CriticsChoiceAwards2015 #Empire #Cookie 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on May 31, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

15. And, finally, find a sunny spot. Happy birthday, Taraji!