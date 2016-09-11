15 Lessons We Can Learn from Taraji P. Henson’s Selfie-Taking Skills

Happy birthday to Taraji P. Henson! The actress, who turns 46 today, first emerged on the Hollywood scene in the early 2000s. Since her very first breakout role alongside Tyrese Gibson in Baby Boy (2001), Henson has appeared in a slew of standout films including Hustle & Flow and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which earned her an Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress.
Unsurprisingly, the always-fabulous Henson isn't just a beauty on camera. In her personal life, she knows a thing or two about taking a slammin' selfie on Instagram. No, seriously. Besides being completely gorgeous, this girl has some major skills in the selfie department and we thought it'd be wise to take a closer look in order to gain some pointers for our own Insta posts.
So, here's to Taraji on her birthday! Scroll through for some serious selfie inspiration from Henson herself.
1. Why not snap a selfie when your nails and makeup are on-point.
2. In order to elevate your selfie, add in a super fly pair of shades.
3. When in doubt, put up a peace sign. (Oh, and more supa' fly shades help too.)
4. Snap your selfie while you're still freshly primped. Or while getting primped. That works too.
5. Pick an angle that shows off your best, um, assets. Hey, if you got it, flaunt it!
6. And a little wind never hurts either—especially when channeling your inner supermodel.
7. Our favorite get-glam-fast trick? Swipe on a red lip, like Henson did here.
8. Gaze from a scenic spot—while decked out in Chanel, of course!
9. Strike a pose! (Preferably in a Rosie-the-Riveter "We Can Do It!" fashion.)
10. Show off that toned physique.
11. Change up your hair and show some sass.
12. Kylie-Jenner pose, anyone?
13. If three is a crowd, two is just right! Grab a friend and prepare to pose.
14. Natural lighting is your friend, as proven by Henson here.
15. And, finally, find a sunny spot. Happy birthday, Taraji!