Tamera Mowry Welcomes a Baby Girl

Sister, Sister alum Tamera Mowry is officially a mother of two. The actress gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Ariah Talea Housley, on Wednesday. Mowry's husband, Adam Housley, confirmed the news on his Twitter page.

We are so blessed and excited right now. Ariah Talea Housley was born at 2:54...she looks so much like Aden. :) — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) July 1, 2015

"We are so blessed and excited right now. Ariah Talea Housley was born at 2:54...she looks so much like Aden," the proud father said, referencing the couple's oldest child, 2-year-old Aden John Tanner. "We are beyond overjoyed and blessed with our beautiful baby girl. Aden already made a welcome video for her," the couple said in a statement to People. Congratulations to the growing family.

