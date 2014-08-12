Talk About Fringe Benefits! January Jones Debuts New Blunt Bangs

Betty Draper-Francis has a new set of bangs! Yesterday at Los Angeles International Airport, January Jones was spotted with new layered fringe that hit just at her brow level. While the blunt bangs are a first for the star, Jones has shown the ultimate commitment to character with her previous hair colors, taking on any hue from deep brunet to warm auburn for a role. "It was kind of therapeutic to try on different characters," she previously told InStyle. "In the last five years I really found exactly what my style is."

Though her personal choices are decidedly more casual than her on-screen persona's, we're sure the matriarch of the Francis household, or at the very least her trendy daughter, Sally, would approve of her brow-length fringe. With the final season of Mad Men in the works, we can't help but wonder—could her makeover be part of Betty's upcoming storyline? Considering that her character was taking a more outspoken approach at the end of this year's run, we certainly hope so!

