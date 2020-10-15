TikTok Celebrated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Birthday With Makeup Tutorials
But it's not exactly what you think.
Yesterday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated her 31st birthday and, naturally, the online tributes poured in. While there were plenty of traditional congratulations and well wishes, TikTok took things a little further, mashing up makeup tutorials, activism, and AOC's signature red lipstick.
New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz compiled a few of TikTok's best offerings, noting that many Gen Z video pros chose to mash up Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" with AOC's comments about Representative Ted Yoho, who reportedly called her "crazy," "disgusting," and "a fucking bitch."
Like many TikTok lip-syncs, the content creators mouth AOC's words — but the twist came when a few added the representative's accomplishments on the screen, too.
"I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men," AOC's comments finish. Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez participated, too, adding a dash of gold to an already-great TikTok phenomenon.
Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for seemingly putting her appearance in the spotlight. She addressed those critics in a video for Vogue, saying that it's not necessarily frivolous or superficial to be into makeup. She also pointed out the fact that women who wear visible makeup make more money and that women who appear more traditionally "attractive" also make more money. It's all part of the patriarchy, she says, and something she'd like to change.
"If waking up in the morning and doing your makeup gives you life, then that is amazing and you should do it," AOC told Vogue. "But what we are also saying is that women who wear makeup, who regularly wear a decent amount of makeup and show up to the office [...] make more money. At that point, these [...] decisions stop being about choice, and they start being about the patriarchy. If we look attractive to men, then we will be compensated more. That, to me, is the complete antithesis of what beauty should be. I think beauty should be about the person who is applying it. On top of all of that, we're not even paid at the same level as men!"