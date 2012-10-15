Taken 2: Do You Prefer Maggie Grace's Hair Blonde or Brunette?

Image zoom Jason Merritt/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty

Taken 2 topped the box office for the second week in a row, earning $22.5 million this weekend after last week’s $50 million debut, according to the official numbers. Maggie Grace returns to play the daughter of Liam Neeson in the sequel to 2008’s thriller, and she had to change her normally light-blond strands into a darker brunette for the part. That got us wondering, which color do you prefer on the star? Tell us by voting in the poll!

MORE:• Hair Trends to Try Now• See the Sexiest Fall Hairstyles• Do You Need a Color Update?