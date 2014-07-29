Take Your Selfie Game to the Next Level with Phhhoto, a New Camera App

Get ready for your close-up because the next-generation camera app has finally arrived to revamp your static selfies and bring them to life! Phhhoto is a new social media platform and GIF-generating app that captures life in motion with just one touch thanks to its exclusive, multi-frame camera. The frames are automatically transformed into lively, looping GIFs that users can upload to a feed much like Instagram. Once the image is posted, photos can be commented on, liked, and shared by followers of the page.

The new iPhone app, which launched last week, is already being used by ultra-hip celebs like Katy Perry (below), Mia Moretti, and Diplo.

The app was born when the founders of HyperHyper, a design and technology studio, created it instead of renting a photo booth for their holiday party at the end of 2013. And since then, Phhhoto has been used at hundreds of major parties this year thrown by brands like Red Bull, Adidas, and Time Inc. (which publishes InStyle), and now you can have the popular animated photo booth in the palm of your hand!

The Phhhoto app is free and available for download in the iTunes app store or here.

