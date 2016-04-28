It's Take Your Kids to Work Day! See Which Celebrity Children Like to Tag Along with Their Famous Parents

If there happens to be an influx of children running around the halls of your office, you might've guessed by now that it's Take Your Kids to Work Day (aka Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day). April 28 is set aside as a special day for letting sons and daughters tag along to watch mom or dad in action as boss lady (or man) at work. And that includes the stars! The glamorous lives of our favorite famous faces are a direct result of spending long days on sets or in studios, and many of them are parents, too. Celebrities: They really are just like us.

So, it should come as no surprise that many famous parents bring their children along with them to their version of work, whether that be right on set for a photo shoot or to a red carpet appearance, a la Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Home with her twins Emme and Maximilian (above). Keep reading to see more celebrities who have taken their kids to work with them.

Kourtney Kardashian

Architectural Digest. Outside at Khloe's house. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 2, 2016 at 7:51am PST

If only going to work with our parents always ended up with us in a chic Architectural Digest spread.

Kim Kardashian

ROAD TRIPPIN' A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 22, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

Since this hilarious moment later appeared on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we’re counting it as a “work day” for mama Kim that North happened to tag along for. Because in this family, filming equals working.

Madonna

Its possible to be an entertainer and a good mother!!! Too bad we don't live in a society where many encourage strong independent single working moms! The next great Frontier! ❤️#revolutionoflove continues ❤️#rebelheart4ever A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 9, 2016 at 11:48am PST

In a shout out to single, independent working moms everywhere, Madonna is the picture of balance relaxing after a show with her kids. “It’s possible to be an entertainer and a good mother,” she wrote in the caption.

Michelle Obama

An extraordinary first day in Havana. Click the link the bio to see the day in photos. #CubaVisit 🇨🇺🇺🇸 A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 21, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

For Malia and Sasha Obama, tagging along with their parents to work means getting to touch down in some seriously cool locations. In this case, it was Cuba’s colorful capital, Havana.

Britney Spears

Loved seeing these two little faces at rehearsal today! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 4, 2015 at 8:59pm PDT

Always happy to share an Insta of her adorable boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, Spears posted this all-smiles snap when her son and niece visited her at rehearsal.

Victoria Beckham

Line up almost ready x vb #VBAW16 A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 14, 2016 at 6:57am PST

When your mom is world famous fashion designer Victoria Beckham, following her along to work is an absolute must. Who knows, you might end up like lucky Harper Beckham and score a (temporary) spot in the fashion show lineup.

Jessica Alba

My hearts 💚💚 paid me a visit today A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Mar 17, 2016 at 4:16pm PDT

Alba's gorgeous daughters Honor and Haven clearly love visiting mom at work, as Alba caught them on video excited as ever in matching outfits to visit her on set.

Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

Blue Ivy regularly appears in mom, queen of the world, Beyonce’s projects, making cameos in the "Formation" music video and Bey’s freshly released Lemonade. But arguably one of the coolest “work trips” was the one she got to take to this year’s Super Bowl for mom’s epic halftime performance.

Cindy Crawford

#Regram @OffCameraShow by @SamJonesPictures 💋• A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 19, 2015 at 9:55am PST

Although a photo shoot technically counts as work for both Crawford and lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber, we’re counting this as a Take Your Daughter to Work moment because you don’t get a fierce photo like this without some werk.