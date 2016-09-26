Take a Tour Inside Pretty Little Liars Star Shay Mitchell's Glam L.A. Guesthouse

What happens when an acclaimed interior designer teams up with a notoriously gorgeous and glamorous TV star? Magic, that's what.

In a recent feature with People, Shay Mitchell enlisted celebrity designer Mat Sanders of Consort Design (whose clients include the likes of Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, and Nicole Richie) and the folks at Wayfair to help her design her Los Angeles guesthouse, and the result was obviously incredible. "With so many needs for the space, we wanted to create a sophisticated blend of form and function, while being as playful and chic as Shay is," explained Sanders. Mitchell, who described her style as "Moroccan-meets-Mediterranean with a touch of glam," turned what was once a storage unit into a livable space, complete with a living room for entertaining, one of Mitchell's must-haves when she and Sanders first began the project.

"I also wanted a small space for an office with my ultimate must-have: a vision board," added the Pretty Little Liars star. "Everyone knows how I love a great vision board, and the one that I have now is huge. I cant wait to fill it up!"

One of the most unique aspects of the space is Mitchell's collection of souvenirs from her travels all over the world. "Each place I travel I pick up something, physically and style-wise, to bring home with me," she explained. "Each place I've traveled has a place in my home, because traveling is such a huge passion of mine."

The bold, glam, and feminine guesthouse features a large living room, a bedroom, office, and full-sized kitchen. Watch the video above to get the full home tour.