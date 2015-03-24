Take a Moment to Appreciate Birthday Girl Jessica Chastain's Standout Hairstyles

Happy birthday, Jessica Chastain! The Golden Globe winner and two-time Oscar nominee rings in her 38th year today. When it comes to her roles, Chastain is certainly a chameleon. Not only has the award-winning actress played a flighty-yet-lovable character in The Help, but the natural redhead has also kicked major butt as the lead in the critically acclaimed film, Zero Dark Thirty. Much like her acting, the star has a diverse range of hair and makeup looks in her repertoire. Ahead, see Chastain's most memorable beauty moments, from 2006 to present day.

PHOTOS: Jessica Chastain's Transformation