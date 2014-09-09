Take a Look Back at Kate Middleton's Chic Maternity Style History

On Monday morning, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2. While the official announcement left much up in the air (like due date and the baby's sex), one thing is certain: We are in for some very fashionable maternity style.

During her first pregnancy, Middleton proved that she is an expert when it comes to dressing her bump. From demure dresses to covetable coats, the Duchess of Cambridge had a pregnancy wardrobe that included Erdem, Mulberry, Armani, and Alexander McQueen and would make any girl dream of becoming a princess. And based on her affinity for recycling outfits, we're fairly certain we'll be seeing some of those dresses and coats again. Click through our gallery to see all of Duchess Kate's fantastic pregnancy ensembles, plus stay tuned to see how she'll outfit bump No. 2!