X-Men's Director Just Snapped an Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Selfie with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult

Director Bryan Singer sure does appreciate the power of social media. Just one month after revealing on Instagram that Olivia Munn will play Betsy Braddock in X-Men: Apocalypse, Singer took to to the site yesterday to offer another glimpse at some of the all-star cast.

Back with the #thekidsinthehall #jenniferlawrence #mystique #nicholashoult #beast #Xmen #XMenApocalypse A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on May 21, 2015 at 11:52am PDT

He posted a selfie of himself with Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence (aka Beast and Mystique). In the shot, the actors appear to be out of hair and makeup—Lawrence certainly isn’t rocking her cobalt blue reptilian skin.

#Xavier reborn (in process ) #jamesmcavoy #XMEN #XMenApocalypse @xmenmovies A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on May 8, 2015 at 5:16pm PDT

The director is using the social media site to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the third movie is being created, from the shaving Professor Xavier's (James McAvoy) head (above) to ensuring that the parents of Cyclops and Havok (below) look sufficiently concerned as the world comes to an end in the film. We’ll keep refreshing our feeds to see what Singer shares next.

Parents of #ScottSummers #Cyclops and #AlexSummers #Havok watch the end of the world as they know it unfold on TV #XMEN #XMenApocalypse #3ALITYTechnica A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on May 4, 2015 at 11:44am PDT

