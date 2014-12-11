A "Tail" of Two Ponies: Get Reese Witherspoon's and Chrissy Teigen's Gorgeous Hairstyles

Does your ’tail hang low, or is high the way to go? Do you tie it with a knot, or tie it with a bow? Regardless of your preferences, Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen each worked two very different ponytails that have us inspired to try styles on both the high and low ends of the spectrum.

Last night at the Hollywood premiere of Inherent Vice, Witherspoon wore a sleek, classy version positioned at the nape of her neck, while giving off serious Elle Woods vibes in her structured pink number. To create the style, her hairstylist Adir Abergel applied a cocktail of L'Oreal Sleek It Frizz Vanisher Cream and Boost It Volume Inject Mousse ($5 each; lorealparisusa.com) to damp strands, and formed a deep side part before blowing her hair dry with a round brush. He then took two-inch sections and set them in velcro rollers, and followed by misting on a veil of the L'Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold ($15; lorealparisusa.com) to lock in the smooth texture.

Once her hair was completely cool, Abergel picked up a paddle brush to comb everything out, and added some slight teasing at the crown to give off some Brigitte Bardot-esque volume. Witherspoon's lengths were then swept into a low pony, keeping the volume intact, and topped off with a final spritz of L'Oreal Sleek It Strand Smoother Serum Spray ($5; lorealparisusa.com) for added shine.

Prefer to take the high road? Follow Teigen's lead with her bumped-up cheerleader 'do, which sat just below her crown. "Chrissy's hair has natural texture, so I enhanced that by spraying Sachajuan Ocean Mist ($28; nordstrom.com) on her damp hair and rough-dried it using my hands," says her hairstylist Owen Gould. He then picked up the Sachajuan Medium Hold Hairspray ($28; nordstrom.com) and applied a layer before winding individual sections around a curling iron.

A light dusting of the Volume Powder ($18; nordstrom.com) created more movement. "I then swept her hair up in to a high pony to accentuate her cheekbones," he adds. "Lastly, I pulled a few pieces out to give it a casual, lived-in look." The coolest part about Teigen's hairstyle? It works with the wintery weather elements (hello, bone-chilling wind), meaning the more flyaways, the better.

