Tadashi Shoji Is Launching a Fragrance

Tadashi Shoji’s 30th anniversary collection just hit the runway at New York Fashion Week today, and before the show, the designer clued InStyle.com in to his next big project—a scent! "We just signed our perfume," said the designer, who is adored by stars like Octavia Spencer, Kate Beckinsale, and Nina Dobrev. "It’s coming next year. It’s a light floral, with rose and cucumber. It’s very light." And it was important to him that it was wearable every day. "I tried it and I love it. Everyday I wear it!" Keep an eye out for his first-ever scent, due out in 2014.

