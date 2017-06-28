You Can Now Get Married at the Happiest Place on Earth, Taco Bell

Do you like inexpensive tacos, and also love and happiness? Of course you do.

Beginning in August, you can have it all—a lifelong partner, a 12-pack of tacos, and a kitsch hot sauce bouquet, all for the low, low price of $600.

On August 7, Taco Bell will begin offering wedding packages at its Las Vegas flagship restaurant/“chapel.” You and your S.O. are now able to solidify your commitment at the happiest place on Earth (when Disneyland starts selling tacos for $1.19, maybe we’ll talk).

Yo quiero wedding bells? Taco Bell will begin offering taco-themed nuptials at its Las Vegas store this summer https://t.co/RYxQK01vtU pic.twitter.com/nQtsoIl8Gt — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2017

To kick off this revolutionary trend, Taco Bell married the winners of their Love and Tacos contest, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda, this past Sunday.

Despite the lingering scent of Crunchwrap Supremes, the ceremony was actually very beautiful:

Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier. pic.twitter.com/62INwzIHM9 — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017

I don’t know about you, but I definitely want my wedding day to mirror the happiness I feel upon entering a deserted Taco Bell on a Saturday just after midnight.

If you, too, can hear the Taco Bells ringing, check out the official site for more information.