T Is for Tasteful, S Is for Stylish—Taylor Swift Rocks Her Initials as Pendants 

According to her Instagram, 55,000 fans swarmed into the Tokyo Dome in Japan last night to watch pop star Taylor Swift “Shake It Off” during opening night of her 1989 world tour. Yes, the crowd was enormous, but Swift isn’t allowing her explosive level of fame let her forget who she really is.

The singer is staying true to herself by sporting a trend that's close to her heart: wearing necklaces with her initials as pendants. Of course, the accessory seems like a natural choice for Swift, who so often makes fashion decisions that reflect her cheery individuality.

Taylor showed off her chic airport style in a cute LBD, Louis Vuitton mongram bag, and Asos platforms. FameFlynet

Last Saturday, Swift accessorized her adorable LBD with a T-shaped bauble (above). And then back in April, the star showcased her S-shaped version with the perfect look: a graphic-print blazer paired with matching shorts, a white T-shirt, green suede pumps, and a boxy handbag of a similar hue (photo at top).

Will she ultimately rock the T and S at the same time? Our eyes are peeled.

