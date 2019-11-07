T.I.'s Daughter Appears to Respond to His Comments About Her Virginity

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

T.I.'s 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, seems to have subtly responded to his headline-making comments about attending her gynecologist appointments to ensure that she's a virgin.

After the rapper stated in a podcast interview that he routinely asks his daughter's doctor to "check her hymen," Deyjah liked tweets from people decrying T.I.'s comments. The tweets, in response to articles about his comments, called his behavior "disgusting," "possessive," and "controlling."

She also tweeted on Tuesday, the day the interview was released on the Ladies Like Us podcast, writing, "i loveeeeeee yalllllll."

i loveeeeeee yalllllll🥺 — Deyjah Harris✨ (@yafavdeyj) November 6, 2019

T.I. came under fire when he said during his interview that he has his daughter sign off on having the doctor share information with him.

Though he acknowledged the hymen can be broken in ways other than sexual penetration, such as bike riding, athletics, and horseback riding, "I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

"I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," he said.

Checking the hymen, or "virginity testing," has been denounced by the World Health Organization as a "violation of human rights" that has "no scientific basis." T.I.'s comments sparked such fierce backlash that the podcast episode has been removed, and the hosts of the show apologized for not pushing back on him.