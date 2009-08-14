SYTYCD Host Cat Deeley to Design for QVC?

Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 14, 2009 @ 1:02 pm

When we found new photos of So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley yesterday, our eagle-eyed photo editor noticed that the pics were snapped at the QVC headquarters in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Is a Cat Deeley fashion line forthcoming? Maybe, say our sources at the shopping network, who confirm that Cat met with QVC execs to discuss designing a collection but insist that no deal has been struck. If she says yes, Cat will be in good company: Both stylist Rachel Zoe and designer Erin Fetherston are set to launch their QVC lines during Fashion Week.

