Swimwear Designer to Know: Morgan Curtis of Solid & Striped

Morgan Curtis has fashion in her DNA. She is the daughter of N.Y.-based designer Jill Stuart and has been attending her mom’s fashion week runway shows since she was a kid. Now, Curtis is making a name for herself. In 2012 she launched a lingerie collection called Morgan Lane (a personal favorite of mine) and recently she’s added swimwear to her repertoire with an equally exciting venture: Solid & Striped. The line was founded by Isaac Ross, a close friend of Curtis's from Cornell University. When he wanted to expand his collection from board shorts to bikinis he tapped Curtis to help with the design. Together they have created a collection that's classic and cool and will look effortless season after season.

What most inspires your designs?Ross: Slim Aarons's poolside series or the series he did at Hotel il Pellicano (pictured below, top).

Curtis: Laura Helms, editor of Lady the magazine, has an Instagram I admire, @laurakitty. She always posts great vintage editorials and I feel inspired by all her posts, especially the architectural images. For movies, I love Back to the Beach and Weekend at Bernie's.

What is your favorite warm weather location for travel?Ross: Water Mill, N.Y. in the summer. St. Barts in the winter.

Curtis: One of the coolest places I have been is Jose Ignacio in Punta del Este, Uruguay. I stay at the Playa Vik (pictured above, bottom). The vibe is so relaxed and the hotels are magical. If it wasn't so far, I would go every year.

What are your beach bag essentials?Ross: Backgammon set. I have a number of them but my favorite one is by Ralph Lauren. Garrett Leight sunglasses. My favorite frame is the Rialto ($290, openingceremony.com). Not sure if he is still making those but they fit me perfectly.

Curtis: I use the Lancaster suntan lotion, it feels dreamy on the skin and gives me the perfect bronze. I always throw all my stuff in my Tomas Maier beach bag, it fits everything. On my feet, Ancient Greek sandals, I just got a new white pony pair I love.

