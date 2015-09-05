Buy These Designer Swimsuits On Sale Now to Wear Next Summer

Ah, Labor Day Weekend...it's that bittersweet time of year that closes out summer and ushers in fall. What's also happening at this very moment? Tons of retailers are hosting end of summer sales and slashing prices on hundreds and hundreds of items—including swimsuits.

So now is the perfect time to pick up those pricey swimsuits that were on your wishlist this summer, like the Michael Kors Collection style above ($196,originally $392, shopbop.com). But clicking through pages of items can be time-consuming, so we did all the hard work for you and zeroed in on the best-of-the-best swimsuits on sale right now.

One-Pieces

1. Tomas Maier, $313 (originally $695); theoutnet.com. 2. T by Alexander Wang, $275 (originally $459); mytheresa.com. 3. La Perla, $438 (originally $878); matchesfashion.com. 4. Agent Provocateur, $316 (originally $790); theoutnet.com. 5. Lisa Marie Fernandez, $207 (originally $460); theoutnet.com. 6. Givenchy, $483 (originally $690); theoutnet.com.

Bikinis

1. Tara Matthew, $140 (originally $310); theoutnet.com. 2. Solid + Striped, $66 each (originally $95 each); matchesfashion.com. 3. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, $182 (originally $337); matchesfashion.com. 4. Marysia, $130 (originally $260); marysiaswim.com. 5. Melissa Odabash, $177 (originally $282); matchesfashion.com. 6. Zeus + Dione, $100 (originally $144); matchesfashion.com.

