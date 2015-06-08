How to Find the Right Swimsuit for Your Body Type

That time of year has finally arrived: Summer is right around the corner and your search for the perfect swimsuit is in full effect. Shopping for swimwear can be stressful. To make the process easier, it's best to know what works for your body type, what you want to cover, and what you want to show off. Here, we identify the best suits that will complement a curvy silhouette, flatter a small bust, support a large bust, lengthen a short torso, and enhance a long torso.

For a Curvy Silhouette (above)

What to Look for: Ruched and/or color-blocked styles are your best bet. A ruched fabric camouflages a softer tummy while color-blocked patterns create an illusion of a fitter silhouette—be sure to use the color technique to downplay your least favorite areas and highlight what's right.

Shop the Suits (from left): Araks, $360; araks.com. Flagpole Swim, $400; net-a-porter.com. Zero Maria + Cornejo, $330; lagarconne.com.

To Flatter a Small Bust

What to Look for: You can either embrace your small bust by wearing nearly anything you want (think plunging necklines and skimpy bikinis) or you can enhance your chest with ruched, detailed tops with molded cups.

Shop the Suits (from left): Guess, $49 each; guess.com. Norma Kamali, $295; net-a-porter.com.

To Support a Large Bust

What to Look for: A suit with full-coverage cups and sturdy underwire will supply the best support. A halter top will hold your girls securely in place, but a style with wider straps will do the job just as well.

Shop the Suits (from left): White House Black Market, $98; whitehouseblackmarket.com. Calypso St. Barth, $95 each; calypsostbarth.com.

To Flatter a Long Torso

What to Look for: Bottoms up! A high-waisted hipster will create the illusion of mile-long legs while simultaneously making your torso appear shorter.

Shop the Suits (from left): Topshop, $68; topshop.com. Mara Hoffman top, $112, shopbop.com, and bottom, $138, shopbop.com.

To Lengthen a Short Torso

What to Look for: A one-shouldered neckline to extend your frame. If you want more coverage, a high-neck silhouette is incredibly modern and delivers the illusion of a couple of extra inches. For a sexier take, go for a strapless style.

Shop the Suits (from left): Clover Canyon, $255; modaoperandi.com. Jersey Lomellina for J.Crew top, $54, jcrew.com, and bottom, $50, jcrew.com.

