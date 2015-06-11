Genius Summer Outfit Idea: How to Wear Your Swimsuit as Part of Your Look

Ok, this may be a hard sell, but listen up ladies: Your swimsuit has more life to it than you may think. When styled with the right separates and accessories, as shown above, a swimsuit can stun at cocktail hour just as well as it does on the beach. Yes, really. The look may sound intimidating, but know that it's easiest to pull off with a one-piece suit. What's great about this outfit idea is that, like a body suit, a one-piece is incredibly flattering—the spandex-like fabric holds everything in place like no other in its category. The key to nailing the look is to make it look like you're not wearing a swimsuit. Therefore, you'll need to pair it with elevated basics that will balance it out. Admittedly, this outfit idea won't work everywhere. It's best when worn on beachy getaways or nights spent hanging by the pool. Last but certainly not least, this outfit pairing will also help you justify dropping $200+ on a swimsuit (cost-per-wear, people!). Still not intrigued? Keep scrolling to shop 5 swimsuit outfit ideas.

Shop the Look: Onia swimsuit, $195; onia.com. CC Denim skirt, $93; houseoffraser.com. Kate Spade New York clutch, $188; shopbop.com. J. Crew sandals, $218; jcrew.com.

Shop the Look: Lisa Marie Fernandez suit, $320; net-a-porter.com. Ally Fashion skirt, $30; allyfashion.com. Fabiola Pedrazzini clutch, $130; nordstromrack.com. Topshop sandals, $175; topshop.com.

Shop the Look: Mikoh swimsuit, $210; intermixonline.com. Topshop palazzo pants, $105; topshop.com. J. Crew clutch, $118; jcrew.com. Theory sandal, $495; theory.com.

Shop the Look: J. Crew swimsuit, $88; jcrew.com. Reiss skirt, $230; reiss.com. Tory Burch clutch, $350; toryburch.com. Express sandal, $88; express.com.

Shop the Look: H&M swimsuit, $25; hm.com. Tibi skirt, $275; tibi.com. Matt & Nat bag, $150; nordstrom.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $218; stuartweitzman.com.

Editor's note: Last summer, I wore a boldy printed, eyelet-trimmed one-piece with a sheer-hemmed black eyelet pencil skirt. Friends were asking me left and right "Wait, what are you wearing?" and "Where did you get that?" Some even thought my look was (literally) one piece! It was one of my favorite looks of the summer.

