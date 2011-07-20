Swimsuit Model Chrissy Teigen’s New Bikini Collection!

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen is taking her knowledge of swimwear to a new level—she teamed up with diNeila Brazil to design her own capsule collection of bikinis! The lineup's most standout pieces feature bold prints that Teigen say were inspired by Thailand, shown in this exclusive photo of the model at right. “Deep ocean blues, bright palm tree greens, and sunset purples are everyday visuals on the tropical island, and all were translated into abstract print designs,” Teigen told InStyle.com. The new styles range from $100 to $160 per bikini and will hit DiNeila.com in November. Click through the gallery for a preview of Teigen’s lineup.

