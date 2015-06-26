The New It Swim Cover-Up Style You'll Want to Wear All Weekend Long

The key to crafting a wardrobe of easy-breezy summer staples is to look for pieces that will seamlessly take you from the beach to brunch (and perhaps into some chic shops on the local Main Street along the way). This season's fresh batch of swim cover-ups are your one-and-done for all weekend getaways. Sure, these styles fit in best poolside or at the beach, but it's their special details (think: poppy colors, off-the-shoulder necklines, colorful embroideries, and pom-pom tassels) that really elevate the otherwise laid back piece. For days at the water's edge, pair your cover-up with on-the-go accessories, like easy sandals and an oversize straw tote; but for cocktails, throw on a flat strappy metallic sandal and grab a clutch ... whether you want to slip off your bikini underneath or not, well, thats up to you.

Courtesy

1. Zimmermann, $480; net-a-porter.com. 2. Sensi Studio, $345; net-a-porter.com. 3. Warehouse, $45; warehouse.com. 4. Christophe Sauvat Collection, $210; shopbop.com. 5. Melissa Odabash, $305; stylebop.com. 6. Zara, $40; zara.com. 7. Pitusa, $75; shopbop.com.

More of Our Favorites

Courtesy

From left: Shoshanna, $285; shopbop.com. Seafolly, $92; revolveclothing.com. SUNDRESS, $268; shopbop.com.

Shop the swim cover-up pictured at top: TBags Los Angeles, $202; shopbop.com.

