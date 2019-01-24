People Aren't Happy About This Valentine's Day News

Love 'em or hate 'em, Necco's Sweethearts, the conversation heart candies that come around every year for Valentine's Day, won't be available this year. CNBC reports that Necco went out of business in 2018 and that the company that's taken over manufacturing the holiday hearts, Spangler Candy Company, didn't have enough time to get the candy on shelves.

"There are a lot of manufacturing challenges and unanswered questions at this point, and we want to make sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market," Kirk Vashaw, Spangler's chairman and CEO, said. Spangler's best-known candy is Dum Dums, so there shouldn't be any worries about them following through with its promise of bringing the candy back as soon as possible.

It looks like Valentine's Day won't have its most popular candy this year — and fans are already mourning the loss. Middle school crushes and rom-com heroes are going to have to find a new way to express themselves through sugary treats.

No more #sweethearts 😱😱

. At least not this year. The company that made them went out of business — Tied To The Bells 🌺🐷🧜‍♀️ (@TiedToTheBells) January 23, 2019

Will MISS YOU small colorful heart-shaped candies that stained my palm and colored my kids' teeth. #Sweethearts. "No Sweethearts candy this Valentine's Day after company goes out of business" https://t.co/Uh2jGwdzsC via @usatoday — Bill Walsh (@bwalshDC) January 23, 2019

If all goes according to Spangler's plan, Sweethearts will be back in 2020 and everyone can go back to offering their crushes chalky pastel-colored candy or just ignoring them and opting for chocolate, instead.