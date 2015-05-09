 The Sweetest (and Trendiest!) Matching Mother-Daughter Looks

Here's a situation where matchy-matchy is exactly what we had in mind: Mother's Day is just around the corner and there are few things cuter than matching mother-daughter looks! But the key to achieving a chic mother-daughter getup is to steer clear of those kitschy, frou-frou ensembles—and this sesaon, it's never been easier to do so. Designers are translating trends for tots and turning out stylish (mini!) renditions of the season's must-haves.

Fromfringed gladiator sandals and LWDs to classic striped tops and denim jackets, you'll find all of spring's key pieces in sizes fit for you and your little one. So, if you're on the hunt for a new spring buy, you might as well pick up a similar style for your little lady. We promise, these picks are so fun, she won't give you the side eye for it when she gets older. Click ahead to shop!

