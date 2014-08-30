Sweeten Your Long Weekend with a Sparkling Grapefruit Lavenderita Cocktail

Need something pretty to sip this long weekend? Best friends and cocktail connoisseurs Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark created the perfect end of summer drink for your Labor Day party.

The duo, who famously created the McNuggetini and now host Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia, combined lavender infused tequila, fresh lime juice, and sparkling grapefruit soda to create a fancy fizzy cocktail that is totally Instagram-worthy (#nofilter needed!).

The Grapefruit Lavenderita

Makes: One cocktail

Pairs Well With: Best friends, sunshine, and ice cream sandwiches

Ingredients: 2 oz. lavender infused tequila (see recipe below)½ Campari¾ fresh squeezed lime juice6 oz. Izze Sparkling Grapefruit

Cocktail Directions:Add infused tequila, Campari, and lime juice to a tall glass filled with ice and stir. Pour Izze Sparkling Grapefruit over and stir. Garnish with a fresh lavender blossom.

Infused Tequila Directions:To infuse tequila, add one tablespoon dried lavender flowers to 8 ounces of tequila and let sit for 1 hour. Strain and store tequila in a sealed jar or bottle.

