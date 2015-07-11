This Fried Chicken Recipe Will Have Everyone Clamoring for Seconds

If you're looking to add a hearty helping of comfort food to your next outdoor fete, you're in luck. We recently paid a visit to Sweet Chick, one of the latest southern-style haunts to infiltrate N.Y.C., to sample their much talked-about namesake dish. Originally launched in Brooklyn by restaurateur John Seymour, co-owner of popular Williamsburg burger joint Pop's, the restaurant's laid-back vibe and homey dishes (think: biscuits and gravy, pickled veggies, bourbon pecan pie) have been a mega-hit among brunch-goers. (Fun fact: It's also Nas-approved—the hip-hop mogul is one of the restaurant's main backers.) Can't make it to the city? Try whipping up this recipe at home, which makes more than enough to feed a sizeable group at your next summer picnic.

Fried Chicken

Makes: 6 lbs of chicken (about 8 servings)

Ingredients

1 gallon water

1 cup sweet tea

1 cup salt

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs garlic powder

2 quarts flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 tbs paprika

3 tbs dried thyme

1 1/2 tbs black pepper

1 quart buttermilk

Directions

1. Mix water, sweet tea, 3/4 cup salt, 1/4 cup black pepper, 1 tbs thyme, 1 tbs oregano, and garlic powder to make brine.

2. Mix flour, cornstarch, paprika, thyme, 2 tbs salt and 1 tbs black pepper to make dredge.

3. Brine chicken for 24 hours.

4. Pat dry chicken.

5. Coat chicken with dredge. Shake off excess.

6. Coat with buttermilk.

7. Dredge again, set aside.

8. Fry with vegetable oil at 300 °F for 15-20 minutes until done.

