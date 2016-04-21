Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name

Sweden's littlest royal has a name! After leaving the hospital yesterday, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip revealed the name of their new bundle of joy: Prince Alexander Erik Bertil Hubertus. In addition to his very regal moniker, the prince was also granted the title of Duke of Södermanland, the royal palace confirmed.

While Alexander may seem a relatively normal name to some, for the Swedish royals it's unusual. "It's an unexpected choice," royal nomenclature expert Herman Lindqvist told the Swedish outlet SVT. "No Swedish royals have been called Alexander, although during the 1800s, some princes had it as one of their names." Interesting!

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte Are Twinsies in the Latest Royal Family Portrait

Congratulations again to the Swedish royal family!