Sweaty Justin Trudeau Photobombed These Teens' Prom Pictures

Their prom pictures are a million times better than these students could have ever imagined. Yes, the partygoers look great, but their photographs were taken to the next level by a special celebrity cameo.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was out for a jog when he happened to pass a group of high school students taking pictures before their prom. So what did he do? Photobomb them, of course!

VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Justin Trudeau

At first, Trudeau just ran past the prom crew, but when they realized who he was, they begged him to get in on the picture. Here's the result:

#VCProm2017 A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Epic, right?

Trudeau's photographer, Adam Scotti, was also in the area, and he captured several pictures of the fun moment. Scotti wrote that they were working on a side project that documents the different places Trudeau runs when the "memorable moment" took place. Scotti added that he loves "to watch people's faces as they realise who just ran past, often several paces after he has passed."

RELATED: Justin Trudeau, World's Greatest Dad, Brings His Son to Work with Him

You know these kids were the talk of the prom—and we have to admit we're a little jealous of their close encounter!